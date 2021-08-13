Interiors: Duvet cover choice can make or break a bedroom look

No doubt about it, the duvet has transformed traditional housekeeping.
Making beds back in the day with a combination of flat sheets and multiple blankets, a quilt and even a bedspread, must have been a chore exceeding the rigours of trying to drag a cover on a duvet.
As for the amount of laundry involved, well, the thought of that makes me want to slip under my own duvet for a snooze.
“The main advantage of the duvet is the versatility,” says Arlene.
“Good bed linen is a pleasure to use and a great investment,” she says. “Although you may pay a little more, fine quality fabrics will remain smooth and comfortable, are easy to care for and last for years. We recommend keeping everything you sleep in natural, so choose pure cotton, silk or linen.”
“When choosing which colours to use we would recommend staying fairly neutral with your duvet cover and using colourful accessories to create accents of colour rather than overpowering your room with big bold prints. There’s always an opportunity to let your creativity flow and reflect your personality with splashes of colour if that’s what you love.”