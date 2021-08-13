Wish List: We are in love with sofa studs and a chiminea 

Hey, stud! Check out the clean, crisp lines of Neptune’s elegant Eva sofa. It ticks a lot of boxes, but I love that stud detail. Yours for €3,405. See Neptune.com for Irish stockists.

Loving the look of this steel Sarasota chiminea. With the Irish summer, you gotta have a bit of help to keep things cosy if you're lounging outdoors. This is made from durable heavy-gauge steel with a mesh body and a black high-temperature paint finish. It includes a stainless steel flue band, and features a log grate and safety tool. It's a €117.50 from www.oxendales.ie.

Feast your eyes on this stunning handmade rug, it's inspired by a series of paintings by one of Irish visual artist Peter Monaghan. The hand-tufted rug, on sale for €5,000, is a collaboration with the renowned Ferreira de Sá in northern Portugal. It will be included in an exhibition of 12 new works at Gormleys Fine Art’s Dublin gallery from August 14 to September 2. Find out more at www.gormleys.ie.

We can't believe it's been 12 years since the first Emerge Exhibition and Awards by Cork Craft & Design. This fabulous platform supports our hugely talented graduate makers and is one of the core events of the annual Cork Craft Month. For the Emerge Graduate Award 2021 we are excited to hear about a fresh partnership between Friends of the Crawford Art Gallery and Cork Craft & Design formed in order to support and nurture emerging graduates from the art colleges in the Cork area. Check out the exhibition, curated by Renata Pekowska, for yourself at the MTU Gallery at No 46 Grand Parade.

Here's a sneak peek from two of the pieces, Angela Wilson's stunning framed batik-printed fabric and Sean Bourke's handmade rocking chair. See more at www.corkcraftanddesign.com/event/emerge-exhibition.

First up for our On the Bathroom Shelf slot is Little Green’s baby and kids hair and body collection. For the first time in Ireland, the range uses delicate formulas that are gentle for babies and children and kind to the environment. It’s developed for sensitive skin and is vegan, hypoallergenic, clinically and dermatologically tested. It’s proudly allergen, paraben, sulphate and gluten-free. Our favourite is the Conditioning Rinse Super Detangler (180ml €12.95), our tester tried it out on their little Rapunzel and it worked a treat for her. Little Green is available in salons and salons online and beauty e-tailers. www.littlegreencares.com

Next up is a real hero product from Suzi O'Neill's multi-award winning Irish-based online cosmetics company, AYU. If you're looking for a natural summer glow, try the Ayu Radiant Skin Cream. Think soft, dewy and downright gorgeous - sweep it across cheekbones, eyes or décolleté for an extra shimmer. Yours for €20 and it's good to know all of the AYU products are dermatologically tested, paraben-free, gluten-free and vegan friendly. www.ayu.ie

For a quintessentially Irish treat this August, get thee to your local Murphy's Ice Cream store. This weekend, you'll find some very interesting menu options as the Dingle makers have teamed up with Keogh's crisps to feature their new product ’Keogh’s Crispy Bits’. Opt for the Brown Bread ice cream coupling with Keogh’s Sweet Chilli Crispy Bits, Strawberry Ice Cream with Keogh’s Salt & Vinegar bits, or Mango Sorbet teamed with Cheese & Onion crispy bits. Find out more at www.keoghs.ie and www.murphysicecream.ie.