Wish List: We are in love with sofa studs and a chiminea 

Hey, stud! Check out the clean, crisp lines of Neptune’s elegant Eva sofa. It ticks a lot of boxes, but I love that stud detail. Yours for €3,405. See Neptune.com for Irish stockists.
Loving the look of this steel Sarasota chiminea. With the Irish summer, you gotta have a bit of help to keep things cosy if you're lounging outdoors. This is made from durable heavy-gauge steel with a mesh body and a black high-temperature paint finish. It includes a stainless steel flue band, and features a log grate and safety tool. It's a €117.50 from www.oxendales.ie.
We can't believe it's been 12 years since the first Emerge Exhibition and Awards by Cork Craft & Design. This fabulous platform supports our hugely talented graduate makers and is one of the core events of the annual Cork Craft Month. For the Emerge Graduate Award 2021 we are excited to hear about a fresh partnership between Friends of the Crawford Art Gallery and Cork Craft & Design formed in order to support and nurture emerging graduates from the art colleges in the Cork area. Check out the exhibition, curated by Renata Pekowska, for yourself at the MTU Gallery at No 46 Grand Parade.
First up for our On the Bathroom Shelf slot is Little Green’s baby and kids hair and body collection. For the first time in Ireland, the range uses delicate formulas that are gentle for babies and children and kind to the environment. It’s developed for sensitive skin and is vegan, hypoallergenic, clinically and dermatologically tested. It’s proudly allergen, paraben, sulphate and gluten-free. Our favourite is the Conditioning Rinse Super Detangler (180ml €12.95), our tester tried it out on their little Rapunzel and it worked a treat for her. Little Green is available in salons and salons online and beauty e-tailers. www.littlegreencares.com