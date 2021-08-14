Art's the way to do it: Here's a sneak preview of TEFAF 

Leading international dealers from New York to London to Paris to Mumbai and Tokyo and all points between will take part in the online version of The European Fine Art Foundation (TEFAF) fair.
This daddy of all fairs will run from September 9-13 with no fewer than 255 world-class exhibitors available to everyone at the click of a keyboard.
TEFAF is normally held in Maastricht and in New York in latter-day pre-pandemic years.
Exhibitors are known for the unrivalled quality of the works they present from antiquity to the present day. Organisers say the event will offer exciting new digital features to showcase a rich array of more than 700 works. There will be 12 next exhibitors.
Meantime the British Museum, with the support of TEFAF, has announced a project to restore eight ancient glass vessels severely damaged in the Beirut port explosion last August. Dating from the Roman and Islamic periods they were on display at the Archaeological Museum at the American University of Beirut, 3.2km from the blast.
The collaboration will see hundreds of glass fragments pieced together and restored at the conservation laboratories at the British Museum.