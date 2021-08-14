Antiques: Hidden treasures at Woodfield House contents sale

Big-house sales and hidden treasures go hand in hand. The sale next week by Sheppard's of contents of Woodfield House, Broadford, Co Clare, and lots from other clients too, is no exception.

Lot 400 is an oval portrait of a young girl wearing a white dress and floral turban. It is by Thomas Hickey, the Dublin born artist who died in Madras in 1824.

Portrait of a young girl by Thomas Hickey (1741-1824).

An 18th-century Irish gilt console table.

The work of this widely travelled artist can be found at the National Gallery of Ireland, the Courtauld in London, the Honolulu Museum of Art and the Tate. There are a number of his sketches in the culturally rich city of Srirangapatna near Mysore.

George III breakfront bookcase at Sheppard's.

In Ireland, in 1797 he was commissioned by the State Physician Dr Robert Emmet to paint a portrait of his son Robert and daughter Mary. This was the nationalist and patriot Robert Emmet who died on the gallows in 1803 after an impassioned and oft-quoted inspirational speech from the dock. The portrait at Sheppards is estimated at €500-€800.

The auction of more than 900 lots goes on view in Co Clare today and it will take place online from Castlecomer next Tuesday and Wednesday. The catalogue is online and the auction will be divided into four sessions.

The selection ranges from a pair of large moulded recumbent stone lions (lot 657) to a 19ft lake boat on a trailer (lot 748). Highlights include a neatly sized Chippendale-style pedestal desk, a George III mahogany breakfront bookcase, a designer wardrobe and a number of other pieces by Roche Bobois, an 18th-century Irish gilt console table, a 19th-century bronze figure of Mercury seated and a Waterford Crystal six branch chandelier.

The auction kicks off with a George III cased stick barometer. Among many lots of antique furniture is an attractive Regency sofa table, a pair of French Empire armchairs, a Williams and Gibton circular centre table, a 19th-century Adam side table, a pair of Dutch marquetry armorial chairs, an Edwardian marquetry cabinet, a George III Chippendale silver table, a satinwood waterfall bookcase, an 18th-century Irish gilt console table, a Regency library table, a marquetry bow front cabinet and a large mahogany brass bound peat bucket.

There is much to choose from in ceramics from Chinese porcelain to Meissen pieces, a Qing blue and white charger, a Sevres plate, an Ottoman polychrome plaque and an 18th-century Chinese blue and white plate.

Paintings include a landscape attributed to James Arthur O'Connor, an Italian School renaissance portrait, a half-length portrait of a young lady by Hugh Douglas Hamilton, a set of three 19th-century lacquered and gilded panels and an 18th-century Flemish tapestry.

This comprehensive auction offers a good selection of garden furniture and sculptural pieces, wines and jewellery, mirrors, Persian and Oriental rugs and a variety of collectible items.