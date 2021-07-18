Vintage View: How to deal with wet and dry rot in your home

When we were kids, our mother would find the furriest boreen in whatever county we happened to be roaming around, and buy whatever hoary old building was at the end of it. She would fly into an instantaneous passionate panic — offering the full asking price if the seller would take it off the market.
At least, that seemed to be her property buying mechanism.
Damp spots were chased away with glutinous sealants, and Mum would wonder at their inevitable cumulus return under fresh paint, muttering that my father should have “temporary” tattooed across his forehead.
After cleaning a specially formulated micro-emulsion fungicide is delivered in a spray or injection to treat the area long-term. Rot can move through masonry and brickwork (the mycelium just journeys through, it doesn’t damage this material) but nearby stonework will need to be treated too.
