Garden Q&A: How can I get rid of mealybugs on my plants?

Question

Have you a cure for mealybugs?

They have taken over my beautiful pyracantha that I have had for years, trained on to a wall.

I have tried all kinds of treatment sprays from garden centres. Please can you help?

Answer

Mealybugs are difficult to control as they are covered in a waxy substance similar to scale insects.

Using cotton soaked in alcohol, applied to each insect is quite effective though.

Adding a good squirt of washing-up liquid will help it to stick to the insect. However, I would, if practical, prune off as many of the worst affected shoots and stems as possible.

Irish Examiner gardening columnist Peter Dowdall. Picture: John Allen

I use Grazers to prevent many pests on plants in my garden.

Grazers make a range of products all based on feeding plants with different rates and formulations of calcium.

The calcium is absorbed by the foliage and makes the plants totally unpalatable to a range of insects.

Grazers For Cabbage White Butterfly, Caterpillar and Aphids should offer a good level of control against mealybugs.

Apply weekly for about five or six weeks and you should see the mealybug population decline.

There are also parasitic ladybirds and wasps available as biological control options. These are highly effective in a greenhouse environment, less so on outdoor plants but probably worth a try.

• Got a gardening question for Peter Dowdall? Email gardenquestions@examiner.ie