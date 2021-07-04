Garden Q&A: Got any good advice for a total beginner?

I have recently taken up gardening and I would love to find out about special varieties of plants and also discover more about flower shows.
Do you have any advice?
It's great to see someone else embarking on the gardening path.
A treat awaits as you discover more and more about how it all works.
Just one word of caution, it does become an addiction!
In terms of advice, all I can offer is get stuck in.
The best way to learn about special and new varieties of plants is by visiting open gardens and flower shows and always have a notebook and pen or smartphone to hand to write down the names and why you liked something.
A good place to see details of upcoming shows is here in www.irishspecialistnurseriesassociation.com, or my own Facebook page where I post about upcoming events www.facebook.com/theirishgardener.
