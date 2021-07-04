Garden Q&A: Got any good advice for a total beginner?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Garden Q&A: Got any good advice for a total beginner?
Sun, 04 Jul, 2021 - 08:00
Peter Dowdall

QUESTION

I have recently taken up gardening and I would love to find out about special varieties of plants and also discover more about flower shows. 

Do you have any advice?

ANSWER

It's great to see someone else embarking on the gardening path. 

A treat awaits as you discover more and more about how it all works. 

Just one word of caution, it does become an addiction! 

In terms of advice, all I can offer is get stuck in. 

Trial and error is the order of the day in gardening and the other word which every gardener needs to embrace is patience. 

The best way to learn about special and new varieties of plants is by visiting open gardens and flower shows and always have a notebook and pen or smartphone to hand to write down the names and why you liked something. 

A good place to see details of upcoming shows is here in Irish Examiner's Home & Outdoors regular "Garden Notes" section or at www.irishspecialistnurseriesassociation.com, or my own Facebook page where I post about upcoming events www.facebook.com/theirishgardener.

