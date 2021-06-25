See how this Kinsale house was transformed inside and out

Location, location, location, goes the old cant when it comes to buying a home, and it says everything about the purchase of a semi-detached council house in the Ardbrack district of Kinsale back in the ’90s.
As an approach, it’s something Antipas Jones is adept at.
Those of us who have stayed in American homes are often housed in their basement accommodation which can vary from luxurious, well-lit and warm, accompanied by a feeling of being honoured with your own exclusive space, to the opposite and a sense of having been deposited out of the way in a space scant on light and with a chilly drop in temperature.
designed with a walk-out onto the home’s third terrace which projects into the garden and interacts with the middle terrace by external steps which also link to the garden for ease of access. It’s a well-considered arrangement which Lucy says was inspired by the terraced garden of Bauhaus architect Ludwig Mies Van der Rohe’s Villa Wolf, designed almost 100 years earlier.
Keen to honour her husband’s ancestry, the owner, with help from interior designer Daphne Daunt, introduced exuberant Indian fabrics and artworks, rounding off citations to the family’s Irish-American-Indian heritage.
Meticulous attention to detail is evident both inside and out, with the owner even specifying an outdoor shower. “Because the garden goes down to the sea,” says Lucy, “she didn’t want stuff coming into the house.” Additionally, stonework outlines the lower rear terraces, and metal gates to the front and rear of the house feature a top line of loops referencing traditional Irish farm gates.
As a project overall, it was a bold and inspired undertaking for a client Lucy describes as “courageous”, and one which even prompted a stranger to walk on to the site when it was nearing completion wanting to buy it.
Architect: Antipas Jones
