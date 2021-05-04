Table and chairs by Cork master craftsman sell for €60,000

A set of six Figure of Six chairs and a Prism table by the world-renowned Cork master craftsman Joseph Walsh sold for a hammer price of €60,000 at Sheppards in Durrow last week.

This was at the top estimate, and fees will add considerably to the price.

The work of Riverstick-based Joseph Walsh is in prestigious collections including the National Gallery of Ireland, the Metropolitan Museum in New York, the Centre Pompidou in Paris, the Devonshire Collection at Chatsworth House, The Cooper Hewitt Museum in New York and in the collection of the international Uruguayan architect Rafael Vinoly.

BANGLE AND BRACELET

Jewellery owned by Anne Parsons, Countess of Rosse, sold for far in excess of the high estimate at Bonhams in London last week.

This emerald, pearl and diamond bangle owned by the Countess of Rosse made £85,250 at Bonhams.

A 19th-century emerald, pearl and diamond bangle made £85,250 over a top estimate of £30,000 and a mid-19th-century onyx, enamel, pearl and diamond bracelet made £40,250 over a top estimate of £20,000.

The bracelet was a wedding present from her husband Michael Parsons, 6th Earl of Rosse, in 1935.

HOUSE CONTENTS

The contents of Killoughter House, Ashford, Co Wicklow, will be included in Fonsie Mealy's online auction from Castlecomer on May 18.

There is a selection of fine furniture, silver, Irish and international art, garden furniture, collectibles and household items on offer.

Contents from Fortlands House, Charleville, for many years the location of a highly regarded antique business run by Mrs Mary O'Connor who is retiring, will be included in Sheppards sale in Durrow on May 19 and 20.

COPY OF ULYSSES

A 1936 copy of Ulysses signed by James Joyce made €14,000 at hammer at Sheppards sale in Durrow last week. The first authorised English edition was published by The Bodley Head and this was one of 100 luxuriously bound copies signed by Joyce.

An Irish Regency convex mirror carved with a serpent featured in this column made €3,400 and a death mask of Patrick Kavanagh by Seamus Murphy sold for €3,600 on the hammer.