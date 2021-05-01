Tipperary woman built a mobile tiny, tiny house during lockdown

Our idea of living the dream has changed for ever. After a year of pandemic and travel restrictions, we want a road trip and we want one now.

An innovative Clonmel woman used lockdown to create her very own getaway vehicle.

And later this month Gráinne Wilson plans to hitch her “fashionista travel pod” to her car and head into the west.

Like many, Gráinne found herself back in her childhood bedroom over the past 12 months, looking around at “all my unfinished projects for the last 10 years”.

“I went home to my parents for Christmas for two weeks and I ended up staying four months, in Tipperary, in the mountains, in the middle of nowhere,” she said on Friday night’s Late Late Show.

So, she seized the pandemic months as an opportunity to create what looks like a tiny version of a tiny house — on wheels.

“This was my lockdown project,” added Gráinne. “It’s a camping pod, essentially a camping trailer.”

The nifty invention will be her means to execute her “escape plan”, she added.

Triple-Oscar-winning film Nomadland may be creating a 21st-century buzz but the idea of the 1960s road trip was a key influence for designer Gráinne.

“The original teardrop-shaped [pod] was designed in America in the 1930s; it became very popular in the’50s and’60s when the American road trip became popular,” said Gráinne.

I really wanted to go for a retro vibe — I love anything vintage and I love old things with a story.”

Sustainability and upcyling were also key: Gráinne used the curtains from her grandfather’s house as the fabric on the pod’s wall, for instance, and she also looked to the farmyard for raw material. “The roof is stockhboard, so it’s recycled from silage wrap from farms," she said.

The base of it is a regular eight-by-four trailer, such as that used for a ride-on lawnmower.

“So we built it then lifted it on,” Gráinne added.

Space within the pod, which has its own hotplate, is used cleverly, tiny-tiny house style — the drawers function as a table and bench and push back in.

Then you can pull the roof back down, lock it up and you’re good to go, as host Ryan Tubridy noted, impressed.

Gráinne revealed that she hopes to travel to the West of Ireland coast for “some wild camping” once restrictions ease.

And navigating Ireland’s roads will post no problem to the nimble little home-on-wheels.

“It’s very light, 200kg, which is very small, so it’s easy to manoeuvre,” she added.

Stephen Hynes with his upcycled barbecue.

If voyaging beyond our county has become a serious aspiration — so has creating the perfect indoor-outdoor space suitable for our Irish living.

Stephen Hynes from Dublin was on The Late Late Show to show his upcycled beer keg barbecue unit, which was the perfect all-in-one entertainment centre, 2021 style.

Fellow Dubliner Kevin Kelly from Rush showed the upcycled wine bar made from a Titanic-style travel trunk, while Fergal Megannety from Letterkenny demonstrated the beehive he created after being inspired by Russian dachas or holiday houses.

Kevin Kelly with his upcycled wine bar.

All are among a host of DIY-ers who responded to a callout in February to take part in the new series of The Big DIY Challenge.

Hundreds applied and the top 50 completed a challenge in March.

Gráinne and Kevin will be among the participants in the first episode, this Thursday.

Hosted by comedian PJ Gallagher, the show will see competitors from around the country all vying to be crowned Ireland's Best DIY-er and win €10,000.

The six-week series The Big DIY Challenge starts on Thursday, May 6, at 8.30pm on 20:30, RTÉ One.