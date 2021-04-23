Meet the Irish duo giving floristry a cool new image 

It all began through one of those chance meetings.
“Then we started doing weddings for friends, and events got so big that book and a bunch has taken a bit of a back seat.”
But it was when the business was barely a year old and they were working as a two-woman band that they got the call which was a turning point for their business: A commission to decorate Freemasons’ Hall in Covent Garden for the launch of the Erdem and H&M collection.
Rallying some additional floristry help to implement their ideas which filled the venue with meadow, it took five days to complete.