We show you how to use rattan in your home interiors

Real rattan is made from a vine found in South-Eastern Asia, and the word comes from the Malay word — ratan.
It’s a form or wicker, but just to keep you on your toes, not all wicker is rattan.
Civilisations including the ancient Egyptians realised that stout, leather plant materials could be woven into any number of forms for ornaments, baskets, chariots, millinery, furniture and household goods. It had the potential for real elegance as it could make a curve, be bound around a wider diameter wood or stalk. It had a pleasing golden glow and once set under a protective lacquer could last decades of wear.
Ever since rattan and other strong grasses, bamboo and vines have been used to express the tastes of the day, including 19th-century Arts & Crafts (rabid with raw materials from the woods and wilds) and even art deco, where a smartly caned club chair could sit out for watching cricket or sipping afternoon tea in high style.
Shallow basket seats from the 1960s and 70s are a superb charity shop find in good condition, and so easy to move from inside to out when the weather gets sunshiny.
In rattan revivalists, Oliver Bonas has gone all out on steam bent-woods, seagrass, jute, rattan and split grasses in his spring/summer collection including some highly desirable basket pendants (€72), shelves (€145) and colourful storage baskets ( from €35.50), intended to sit well with our renewed love affair with statement houseplants).
