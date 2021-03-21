How to paint your home like a pro:  Tips and ideas

Armchairs can be slotted upside down over the couch. In a larger room, create two piles that allow you to move between them with a step-ladder and reach right across the ceiling without a landslide. Break up cardboard boxes and cover your dining table with a good edge overhang
Low tack painter’s tape, unlike cheap, conventional paper masking tape, will create a cleaner line, seals better at the edges with a little pressure, and comes off far more easily without tearing. Taping trim and skirting – try covering just the 45 °edge.
Run down a door architrave onto the skirting with unstuck tape suspended over the board as a spatter shelter. Turn off the power, and loosen light switches, conduit positions and power plates using the two securing screws, allowing them to drop forward (but not dangling from the wires). Cover the plates or open outlets with tape. You can just cut in some paint around the edges of the outlets with a small brush and refix them into position once dry before turning the power back on. Complex fixtures like the thermostat or burglar alarm controls are better taped with painters tape such as Frog Tape as close to the edges as possible, the surfaces covered in plastic completely, and left in position.
With the power isolated, any sensitive wiring ends, switches and electronic plugs (USB positions etc) should be taped over to stop paint leaching or spattering into the wiring. If the cover plates are off – shield any exposed wires
Don’t suspend any light fixture of any real weight hang just from its wiring.Use a temporary support if needs be.
Doors will demand an oilier, timber paint that will take longer to dry and potentially demand 2 coats. Given we will need to touch them to move them, start on the doors first and get them dry before the day’s end
Sand the walls entirely with 120 sandpaper to give them a good ‘key’. If you have sheet paper – try wrapping it around a small off cut of wood to fit in your hand. With a flat matt finish taking a new coat of paint, you might get away with missing this step.
When reconstructing the room, you may be faced with tape that just won’t lift from wooden flooring or trim. Get a hair-dryer. Set it at its lowest setting and train it on the area with sweeping motions. The glue should soften and the tape lift.