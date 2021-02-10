 Cork artist who puts natural and built environment in frame

Inniscarra-born artist and musician Deirdre Frost's solo show at the Lavit Gallery is online until February 28
Wed, 10 Feb, 2021 - 19:00
Des O’Sullivan

The work pictured above is by Cork artist Deirdre Frost and has the title Biophilia, reflecting the affinity between human beings and the natural world. 

The solo show by the Lavit Gallery Student of the Year 2020, online until February 28, is all about nature and our manmade environment. 

Using shapes and structures from discarded cardboard packaging she investigates the experience of the individual in the built environment and examines our relationship with the natural world through this prism. 

Deirdre Frost.

Oil paintings are created on a primed plywood surface, allowing the grain of wood to enhance and inform the composition. 

Deirdre Frost, originally from Inniscarra and now living in Cork city, is an artist and musician. 

She graduated from Cork School of Music in 2002 as a double bassist and bass guitarist and has worked with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and taken part in a number of musicals at Cork Opera House and the Bord Gais Theatre. 

Frost began a BA in Fine Art at the Crawford in 2017, graduating in 2020 with numerous awards and bursaries. 

See www.lavitgallery.com

