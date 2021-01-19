Solo show by Irish artist Brian Maguire in Chicago

A solo show by the renowned Irish artist Brian Maguire runs at the Rhona Hoffman Gallery in Chicago until February 13.

Over 40 years this gallery has built a formidable reputation with a diverse programme which champions socio-politically engaged artists.

Brian Maguire's art is an ideal fit for a gallery that has highlighted marginalised voices.

War Changes its Address and Other Border Stories demonstrates how Maguire approaches painting as an act of solidarity.

His art is driven by the realities of humanity's violence against itself, and the potential for justice.

Significant bodies of work over the last four decades include Irish Prison Paintings (1988-90); Favela Vila Prudent and Casa da Cultura for the Sao Paulo Biennial (1998), Femicide/Juarez (2009-2012) and the Aleppo Paintings (2017).

Shown here is Aleppo 4, 2017.