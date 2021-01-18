Cork artists are in the frame and we celebrate  Veganuary 

When I showed my kids the image above of Cork city they wouldn't believe me that it wasn't a photograph.
Such cynicism in ones so young.
It is the latest Cork city painting by one of our favourite Wish List artists, Keith Anderson.
This incredible work of art is 2.5 foot by 3.5 foot oil on canvas. Self-taught and constantly evolving, Keith has spent between 160 and 180 hours on this piece.
He says: “I was lucky enough to be given access to the roof of the Elysian a couple of summer’s ago and the 360-degree view was breathtaking.
This painting is as a result of the photos I took that day.”
You can even see the oldoffices there.
Keith reckons it the most detailed painting ever done of the city. Any contenders for the crown out there? For more info, find Keith on Facebook, Instagram @KeithAnderson6
