Cork artists are in the frame and we celebrate  Veganuary 

When I showed my kids the image above of Cork city they wouldn't believe me that it wasn't a photograph.

Such cynicism in ones so young.

It is the latest Cork city painting by one of our favourite Wish List artists, Keith Anderson.

This incredible work of art is 2.5 foot by 3.5 foot oil on canvas. Self-taught and constantly evolving, Keith has spent between 160 and 180 hours on this piece.

He says: “I was lucky enough to be given access to the roof of the Elysian a couple of summer’s ago and the 360-degree view was breathtaking.

This painting is as a result of the photos I took that day.”

You can even see the old Irish Examiner offices there.

Keith reckons it the most detailed painting ever done of the city. Any contenders for the crown out there? For more info, find Keith on Facebook, Instagram @KeithAnderson6

In exciting news from another one of our very favourite Wishlist artists (look we love ye all, ok?): Tereza Sterbova has been working on a collection of small paintings called I Mo Chroí.

She says: “Each piece is colourful and vibrant and I gave every single one lots of love!”

With only seven in the collection, they’re a beautiful gift for the love in your life, it is coming up to Valentine’s Day after all.

They’re 30x30 cm each, beautifully presented in a white shadow box frame, €200. Tereza is offering free shipping in Ireland, go to www.tydaart.com for more information.

Aldi has announced the return of its ‘Grow with Aldi’ supplier development programme for 2021, but this year it’s open to non-food-related Irish products. Hurray! So if you make anything from beauty products to cleaning products to candles to art, the programme is wide open — go for it.

If you’re a small or medium producer, check it out. Aldi will pick up to 60 products on June 6, 2021. A final six products will then be chosen to become a core range listing in all of Aldi’s 145 stores nationwide.

Developed in partnership with Bord Bia, the initiative’s participants will receive tailored mentoring and bespoke workshops with the Aldi Buying team, the Aldi Marketing team and Bord Bia technical experts.

www.aldi.ie/grow

This stunning arrangement is by Roche Bobois, the Intermede four-seater sofa is €4440, Intermede two-and-a-half seater sofa and lounge chair are €7120, the Lily Brush rug is €2840, the red cocktail table is €2050, and the rectangular ceramic cocktail table is €2420. Find out more at www.roche-bobois.com/en-IE

As the old saying goes, if you want a good night’s sleep, find a Galway farmer. Michael Burke of Dunblaney, Dunmore, lives on his family farm where sheep have been raised for more than 200 years.

He has, unsurprisingly enough, come up with a wool pillow, but not just any wool pillow. This is completely organic, hypoallergenic and chemical-free, with natural wool fibres and covered in high-quality cotton. Get ready, readers, for the Woolow.

Michael is passionate about biodiversity, renewable resources, living chemical-free and focusing on things that are recyclable and The Woolow ticks all those boxes. These gorgeous pillows are 48x74cm with 100% Natural Wool filling and 300 thread-count 100% cotton casing. Find out more at www.woolow.com

Any Curly Sues out there? This Semi Di Lino Curls enhancing mask (200mls €17.50) has been tried and tested by a colleague who’d give Annie a run for her money in the hair department.

Reports of soft, frizz-free locks have come in — she used two splodges after shampooing, left it for five minutes and rinsed it out.

She said it was even better the next day, she scrunched a little bit of Defining Cream (125ml €17.50) from the ends up and was rewarded with bouncy, shiny curls. Semi Di Lino Curls is a new treatment line from Alfaparf Milano, available in appointed salons nationwide and online at www.beautybag.ie

My online pick this week is this rather wonderful jungle animal platter. It just looks like it could tell you some stories, you know what I mean? It’s by Versace Home and available for €247 from www.amara.com

On the Bathroom Shelf this week is this absolutely perfect addition to your make up bag for Veganuary.

Codex Beauty is a vegan, organic, cruelty-free and sustainable skincare brand that sources only organic certified ingredients and from Irish growers where possible. It’s made out the road from me in Model Farm Road in Bishopstown.

So, if your new year’s resolution is to become more eco-conscious in your lifestyle choices then a vegan skincare regime by Codex Beauty could be for you.

Our favourite is the Bia Facial Oil, (€100) it is divine, a beautiful texture with no residue left on the skin whatsoever, super-hydrating and it didn’t bother this Wishlister’s extremely sensitive skin.

Codex Beauty is available online at

www.codexbeauty.com, www.brownthomas.com and www.arnotts.ie

www.arnotts.ie as well as instore at Meadows and Byrne, Boots, McCauley Chemists, Cara Pharmacy, Lloyds Pharmacy, The Clean Beauty Edit, Kilkenny Stores, Selfridges, O’Sullivan’s Pharmacies and Dublin Airport.