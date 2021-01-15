Meet the Cork artist who can transform landscapes into paint 

The pandemic may have changed our concept of home forever but Cork artist Kari Cahill has always had a relationship less ordinary with where she lays her paintbrushes down before she sleeps.
Since graduating in 2012, the Ballintemple native has moved house no fewer than 13 times.
In between folding clothes into suitcases, Kari has been busy painting, working on residencies and travelling. “My houses have been transient. Home for me is less about the house I’m in, or the location I’m in, and more about how I feel,” she says.
Ask her and she will create a bespoke work featuring colours from land you hold dear — your favourite location, your hometown or that scenic spot where you got engaged.
Crisscrossing the globe has been the hallmark of her career to date. Kari has shown work throughout Ireland and in France, and more recently in Brazil after she was presented with the Arts Council’s Travel & Training award. She has participated in residencies in India and Brazil.