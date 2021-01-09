Antiques: Anyone for an online trip to London or New York? 

It isn't great but it isn't all bad either. Pandemic closures are horrible but there is much to explore online.

If, for instance, you thought you might never get to visit the Mayfair Antiques Fair in London or the New York Winter Show, you were wrong. In 2021 they are available at the touch of a button on your computer.

Masterworks of Modern Japanese porcelain will be displayed by Joan B. Mirviss Ltd. at the Winter Show.

This is part of an ongoing shift online. All the data so far available from 2020 strongly suggests that large numbers of people who might never go to an auction viewing are buying online.

At Christie's, for instance, preliminary figures suggest that 36% of all buyers last year were new to the auction house. This experience is repeated everywhere else as the pandemic delivers new customers.

Another statistic from Christie's showed that 32% of all new online buyers were millennials (23 to 38 years old).

A Chinese export reverse painted mirror in a Chippendale frame at the Mayfair Antiques Fair.

Anything positive in the midst of this lockdown is to be warmly welcomed and this bit of positivity is likely to have a longterm impact

In case you are wondering they are the ones who come after Generation X and before Generation Z. So the pandemic is leading large numbers of buyers straight to auction, spawning a new generation of young collectors and opening up specialist fairs to people everywhere.

The Mayfair Antiques Fair usually takes place at the London Marriott Hotel in Grosvenor Square. This year it is in a new online guise.

It opened on Thursday and continues today and tomorrow at www.mayfairfair.com

There are 43 stands with a diverse mix of art and antiques dealers, mainly members of the British Antique Dealers Association or LAPADA, The Association of Art and Antique Dealers.

There is much to choose from including a monumental first period Emile Galle vase enamelled with exotic flowers, a Chinese export reverse painted mirror plate in a Chippendale period frame, a pair of George III tea caddies made in London by William Frisbee in 1793, fine jewellery, art, antique furniture and collectibles.

In New York, the new virtual Winter Show runs from January 22-31 with preview access from January 19.

A first period Galle vase at the Mayfair Antiques Fair.

It will bring together 60 leading international dealers with fine and decorative arts from ancient times to the present day. Visitors can take in visual presentations and view close-ups. All objects on view are vetted for authenticity, date and condition.

There are leading dealers from New York, London, Paris, Amsterdam, Philadelphia, Chicago, Zurich and a variety of other locations.

Among them are Ronald Phillips from London, Aronson, Amsterdam, A La Vielle Russie, New York, Apter-Fredericks, London, Elle Shusan, Philadelphia, Hirschl and Adler Galleries, New York and Les Enluminures of Chicago, New York and Paris.