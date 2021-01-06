Artist's advice for our times? 'Do something creative every day.' 

So many people have suffered over the past year — not least creatives. But while there may have been an old idea that artists were actually supposed to suffer for their art, one woman has used the pandemic to turn this idea on its head, using these times instead to focus on both her life and her work in a new way.

Debbie Chapman, who is artist-in-residence at The Montenotte Hotel, Cork, had long been inspired by the words of French author Marcel Proust about developing new perspectives: “My destination is no longer a place, rather a new way of seeing.”

Recent global events brought the quotation into even sharper focus.

Debbie’s work of the past 10 months frames our response to having our movements restricted and simultaneously, the opportunity to view the world through a new lens.

Artist Debbie Chapman and Montenotte Hotel manager Brian Bowler.

“Like most people, I had lots of time to think — particularly during the initial lockdown,” she tells me.

“The thing that I found myself focusing on more and more was the act of reflection itself. Especially how for me at least, more often than not it happens almost unconsciously.”

The artist, who lives in Dublin, grew up in Duncannon, a small fishing village in Wexford.

Debbie opened her Cork exhibition in the Montenotte Hotel in August and it has been extended into 2021, until February 1.

“While I probably worked on 35-40 preparatory pieces, the final exhibition at The Montenotte consists of 15 paintings,” she says.

Debbie paints from her studio in the wooded valley of the River Liffey, near the Strawberry Beds and Phoenix Park. She uses oil, wax and acrylics in her mixed media paintings on archival paper, panel and canvas.

How has Debbie found creating during pandemic times?

“On one hand, it didn't feel particularly different as I often work in isolation anyway,” she says.

“At the same time, I was quite energised as I felt like I had something relevant to say.” Does she have any advice for other artists right now?

“Do something creative every day that adds to your practice,” she says.

“If you don't have a canvas find a board. If you don't have a board, get some paper. But most importantly, remind yourself that it's not something that you have to do, being creative is something you get to do.”

Debbie’s Cork art exhibition collection in The Montenotte looks at our response to having our movements restricted and simultaneously, the opportunity to view the world through a new lens.

“While sometimes we make time to contemplate life’s bigger questions, it’s the gradual accumulation of micro-reflections that create our view of the world,” she says.

“These thoughtful pauses occur throughout any average day and often go unnoticed. They lead to observations, realisations or just an appreciation of the moment itself.

“Either way, we come to see the world differently and eventually, acknowledge a new reality. This is the subject for my collection.”

Every Stone has its place, by Donnacha Cahill, pictured in August with Ann Daly, head gardener, Montenotte Hotel.

Debbie Chapman’s paintings are “a stunning memento of the times we live in – of new perspectives, contemplation, and self-reflection”, according to general manager of The Montenotte Hotel Brian Bowler.

“We are proud to support local Irish artists whilst also bringing unique and interesting works of art to the hotel for our guests and visitors to appreciate,” he adds.

Debbie has been painting professionally since 2003. Her work has been commissioned for notable Irish public spaces such as The Hermitage Medical Centre, Dublin, Waterford General Hospital and the Naas Courthouse in Kildare.

Inquisitive Hare by Donnacha Cahill at The Montenotte Hotel’s sunken Victorian gardens in August.

Also, last August, the hotel installed a sculpture exhibition in its sunken Victorian gardens again in association with the prestigious Kildare Gallery.

In keeping with The Montenotte’s commitment to supporting Irish art and culture, 39 sculptures by 18 Irish artists, including Bob Quinn, Stephanie Hess and Donnacha Cahill adorned the gardens, which also boast a wildflower meadow, a woodland walk and a picturesque fountain.

The works ranged in themes, scale and materials including ceramic, bronze, bog oak and copper steel.

With showcase events like Bloom cancelled, this was the largest outdoor exhibition of its kind in Ireland this year, noted the hotel.

Lewis is a big dog by Donnacha Cahill.

Locals and visitors alike were encouraged to visit the sculpture exhibition in the gardens that were only recently rediscovered and restored to their former glory of 100 years ago.

It was part of the hotel’s ongoing ethos to support Irish artists, said Mr Bowler. “It has never been more important to do, as the arts community has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic,” added the hotel’s manager.

The sculpture exhibition in The Montenotte Hotel’s sunken Victorian gardens last autumn.

Artist Stephanie Hess and her daughter Alicky Hess from Dublin at the sculpture exhibition in The Montenotte Hotel’s sunken Victorian gardens last August.

View Debbie’s work at The Montenotte until February 1, 2021, as part of the hotel’s thriving artist-in-residence programme. The Montenotte Hotel’s artist-in-residence programme is run in association with The Gallery Kinsale, and all paintings on display are available to purchase from www.thegallerykinsale.com/exhibition or see www.themontenottehotel.com