What would make best cherry tree replacement in my garden?

Question

We have two cherry trees at the bottom of the garden. The roots are appearing in the lawn and I am afraid they will undermine the foundation of the glasshouse and path.

I would like to plant evergreen trees with a less aggressive root system. I would also like some more privacy.

I would be so grateful if you could recommend which trees would be best.



Answer

Yes, cherry trees are shallow-rooted and they could indeed undermine paths, garden walls and the foundations of a glasshouse.

Without seeing the garden it is hard to give the correct advice but some good evergreens to look at which shouldn’t cause the same problems are ilex, (holly), Thuja smaragd, a nice, well-shaped conifer, or Laurus nobilis (bay leaf).

Irish Examiner garden columnist Peter Dowdall.

Depending on how close to the path and greenhouse you will be planting the evergreens and on the eventual height required, you could plant the evergreen oak, Quercus ilex.