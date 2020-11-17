Meet the West Cork designer inspired by comic books

I lived and worked in Amsterdam and London before settling down in West Cork in 2011. I have my own design business called The Designer of Things.
In recent years, I began creating a print series of the lighthouses on the Irish coastline. I have 21 in the series so far and am on a mission to visit (and make available in print) every lighthouse on the coastline.
I enjoy being creative in lots of different mediums, from animation to illustration to web design and sculpture.
Last year, I created a set of 10 driftwood sculptures of lighthouses for the exhibition, held in Clonakilty in Etain Hickey’s Art Gallery. They were very well received, and I continue to make them on request.
I also take illustration commissions on the lighthouses or any other buildings such as the illustration,.
In the afternoons, I will work on my own designs, if I have the time. I will work on in the evenings if I have a deadline on a project coming up.
I was exhibiting my original print series depicting the( ), as well as introducing a second moodier series called in a new format.
I was blown away by the breadth of talent at. I met a lot of buyers and people interested in selling my work, which was great.
Unfortunately, when Covid-19 first hit, these orders were initially on hold, but as soon as the restrictions lifted in the summer, that picked up again and has been steady since.
I had been planning on taking part in Gifted this year and as this has moved online (giftedfromireland.com), I will take part in that and will be introducing an Irish lighthouses calendar for 2021.
I would say that my studies in interior architecture have influenced my drawing style as well.
Apparently, the classic blue I chose for the background is the Pantone colour for 2020. An interior designer told me this.
Go with your gut and create the work you want to see. Give room/space to design — not everything has to be filled, white space is a good thing!
- www.thedesignerofthings.com
- Instagram: @thedesignerofthings
- Twitter: @berthedesigner