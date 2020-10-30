Save or splurge? An armchair for €3,995 or €199

Save

Ikea comes to the rescue with an affordable alternative in the Ekenaset armchair (pictured above) in plain anthracite grey which works well with the fashion for creams and taupes. The design emphasises the more angular wooden arm and leg framework against upholstery which offers comfort without bulk, making it ideal for compact spaces (€199 at Ikea.com).

Splurge

Italian design house Missoni brings us the indulgent Grandma Yerres armchair with its wooden armrests which are such an on-trend revival of a 1970s look. Set against a subtle chevron pattern in soft monochrome, the armrests are curved voluptuously to make them an eye-catching design feature (€3,995 at Missoni.com).