Memorabilia can often remind us how perspectives change

In an era of fake news and false cures it is well to be reminded that perspectives change and judgement is fairest when not delivered with 20:20 hindsight. One lot at Mullen’s Collector’s Cabinet sale in Laurel Park, Bray, next Saturday, October 31, pairs the swastika-decorated Nazi German flag with the Irish tricolour and recalls a day of straight-arm salutes at Dalymount Park in 1936.

The Ireland v Germany match programme from 1936 at Mullen's.

Hitler had been chancellor for three years, Germany had already violated the Treaty of Versailles, a concentration camp had just opened near Berlin. However, Auschwitz, Belsen, and the attempted implementation of Final Solution were all in the future, German finances were strong, Berlin had hosted the Olympic Games.

When Ireland defeated Germany by five goals to two at Dalymount Park the Nazi party was popular and there was little inkling of the darkness soon to descend on Europe and the world. The visitors were feted.

Mullen’s auction includes the collection of Christy Rooney from The Liberties, a lifelong Manchester United and Ireland supporter. Nearly 4,000 programmes will be offered in 64 lots with estimates from €60-€700. Among them is one of the most sought-after Irish programmes, the Ireland v Germany match of 1936. Lot 471 is estimated at €600-€800.

A 1986 facsimile of the Book of Kells is estimated at €5,000-€7,000. Lot 455 is the Broadcast Favourite gold medal awarded to Count John McCormack by the American Radio Exposition Company in 1925. This is estimated at €2,000-€3,000.

There are 1916 Rising and Irish War of Independence medals, books including an 1849 post office directory and calendar, militaria including swords and percussion pistols, and a large selection of collectible items including film posters.

Goldfinger poster from 1964 at Mullen's.

There is an added poignancy to lot 448, the 1964 Goldfinger poster as Margaret Nolan, the actress whose gold-painted body featured in the film, has just died of cancer, aged 76, and Honor Blackman, who played Pussy Galore, also died this year.

Dublin viewing for Morgan O’Driscoll’s Irish and International art auction has been cancelled due to the latest restrictions but the sale, which gets underway online at 6pm next Monday, will go ahead.

The sale of 176 lots has aroused significant interest at home and abroad.

The international selection, headed by Warhol’s portraits of Mohammed Ali featured on these pages last weekend, is strong and includes work by Banksy, Bridget Riley, Howard Hodgkin, Ai Weiwei, Damien Hirst, Sol Lewitt, and others.

The Judo Players by F.E. McWilliam at Morgan O'Driscoll.

The sale offers a good representation of leading Irish artists including Sean Scully, Louis le Brocquy, Jack Butler Yeats, William Crozier, John Butler Yeats, Sir William Orpen, Mainie Jellett, Kenneth Webb, Barry Castle, Tony O’Malley, Patrick Graham, Pauline Bewick, and many more. There are sculptures by John Behan, Sandra Bell, Orla de Bri, F E McWilliam, and others. This is a carefully put together sale with offerings of interest across the board in terms of both prices and taste.