Garden Q&A: Tell me more about Dublin Plant Fair

What is taking place at this weekend's Dublin Plant Fair? I'm planning a visit.

The final Dublin Plant Fair of the year organised by Irish Specialist Nursery Association (ISNA) will take place at Airfield House and Gardens on Sunday, August 27, from 9.30am to 5pm.

This is always a special plant fair, not least of all thanks to the beautiful surroundings of Airfield.

Salvia microphylla, also known as baby sage. Picture: iStock

Some of Ireland’s finest nursery people will be there and on hand to answer your plant queries and this is where you may source that rare and special, late summer-flowering treasure.

There will be in excess of 20 ISNA specialist nurseries there and purveyors of garden paraphernalia.

For all queries contact Gerry Harford at 086-6045715.