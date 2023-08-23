Garden Q&A: Tell me more about Dublin Plant Fair

Here's what you need to know if you're planning a trip to the plant fair taking place at Airfield House and Gardens on Sunday
Garden Q&A: Tell me more about Dublin Plant Fair
Wed, 23 Aug, 2023 - 15:00
Peter Dowdall

What is taking place at this weekend's Dublin Plant Fair? I'm planning a visit.

The final Dublin Plant Fair of the year organised by Irish Specialist Nursery Association (ISNA) will take place at Airfield House and Gardens on Sunday, August 27, from 9.30am to 5pm.

This is always a special plant fair, not least of all thanks to the beautiful surroundings of Airfield. 

Salvia microphylla, also known as baby sage. Picture: iStock
Salvia microphylla, also known as baby sage. Picture: iStock

Some of Ireland’s finest nursery people will be there and on hand to answer your plant queries and this is where you may source that rare and special, late summer-flowering treasure.

There will be in excess of 20 ISNA specialist nurseries there and purveyors of garden paraphernalia.

For all queries contact Gerry Harford at 086-6045715.

More in this section

Under the bright sun. Abstract natural backgrounds. Fresh green spring grass on the lawn with the selective focus blurred bokeh Gardens: Secrets to keeping our lawns looking good in autumn
Gardening: Plant these bulbs now to flower by Christmas Gardening: Plant these bulbs now to flower by Christmas
Inside Out: Danish homeware, wall art and a bed to dream of Inside Out: Danish homeware, wall art and a bed to dream of
#Home - GardeningUnwind
Young woman working in the kitchen she sorting plastic and cans into the paper bags and bins at home

Organise and declutter your home as new school year starts

READ NOW
Property & Home
Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly update on residential property and planning news as well the latest trends in homes and gardens.

Sign up

Latest

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd