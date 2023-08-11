Peter Dowdall: How to treat and cure your plants' ailments

It's no secret to anyone to learn that we have had the wettest July in history and who knows what the rest of August will bring.
Whilst I, for one, am slow to complain about the Irish weather when we see what is happening in other parts of the world, one thing that I do not thank the rain and humidity for is the increase in fungal problems in our gardens.
- Powdery mildew, which is easy to diagnose thanks to its distinct powdery white or greyish appearance on the plant’s surface and is caused by the growth of fungal spores — it can look like someone spilt some flour on your plants;
- Leaf spot diseases, which cause the formation of small to large spots on leaves;
- Fungal rusts, which appear as yellow, orange, or reddish-brown powdery pustules on leaves and stems;
- And rose black spot, which manifests itself in yellowing of leaves — not always with black spots on the leaf surface.
