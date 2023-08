Good news for lovers of Scandinavian homeware in Munster — Jysk is to open a new store in Ballincollig, Co Cork, next week.

The launch, on Thursday, August 17, means the Danish retailer will now have three stores in the Rebel County, the others in Youghal and Eastgate.

The Scandinavian-inspired retail store will create approximately 10 new jobs and the store will be managed by Karolina Kudtye.

JYSK (pronounced “Yoosk”) is one of Ireland and UK’s go-to destinations for quality and trendy home and garden buys.

The brand has earned a worldwide reputation for expertise and knowledge in sleeping culture and specialises in sleeping products created by experts, from mattresses, duvets, and pillows to bedframes and bases.

Jysk’s Scandinavian design ethic and stylish approach to interiors have ensured it’s a popular brand worldwide.

The Ballincollig store will open from 10am-6pm daily.

Opening its first store in Naas in 2019, Jysk has gone on to open 21 other stores in towns and cities across the country from Letterkenny to Tralee and Thurles.

The new store is located at Unit 4, Innishmore Lawn, Ballincollig, Cork, P31 D256.

Customers can enjoy savings of up to 70% on opening week with an additional 10% off on the grand opening day next Thursday.

The first store opened in Denmark in 1979, and today the company operates more than 3,300 stores and 28,000 employees in 48 countries.

Jysk is part of Lars Larsen Group, a family-owned company founded by the Danish tradesman Lars Larsen.