Contents of Knocksaintlour House in Cashel up for auction

House contents auctions are always brimful of appeal so Sheppard's Irish Auction House's offering from Knocksaintlour House, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, and other clients in Durrow next Tuesday, August 15, is bound to be a draw.

The top lots are a French Empire-style marble specimen table (€5,000-€8,000), a French gilt metal marquetry cylinder bureau, a fine Kirman rug and a large 20th-century bronze sculpture of a boy and girl on a bench — all estimated at €4,000-€6,000.