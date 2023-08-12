Contents of Knocksaintlour House in Cashel up for auction

Sheppard's Irish Auction House's sale on Tuesday features fine 19th  and 20th-century furniture and collector's items
A French gilt metal and marquetry cylinder bureau at Sheppards.

Sat, 12 Aug, 2023 - 05:44
Des O’Sullivan

House contents auctions are always brimful of appeal so Sheppard's Irish Auction House's offering from Knocksaintlour House, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, and other clients in Durrow next Tuesday, August 15, is bound to be a draw. 

The top lots are a French Empire-style marble specimen table (€5,000-€8,000), a French gilt metal marquetry cylinder bureau, a fine Kirman rug and a large 20th-century bronze sculpture of a boy and girl on a bench — all estimated at €4,000-€6,000.

The selection ranges from a pair of 19th-century Marley horses and handlers after Cousteau to a Regency banjo barometer, a designer-carved wood log box, a Venetian pier mirror and a pair of ruby glass baskets. 

An Irish 19th-century hall table at Sheppards.
An Irish 19th-century hall table at Sheppards.

There are tables of various types including card tables, chairs, Tiffany-style lamps, desks, centrepieces, conservatory armchairs, some silver, a barograph, compact antique furniture pieces and garden furniture including moulded stone lions, a trough and a blacksmith-forged steel gate.

The sale of 360 lots is on view at the house in Cashel on Saturday, August 12, and Sunday, August 13, and the catalogue is online.

Unwind#Home - Art and AntiquesPlace: TipperaryPlace: CashelOrganisation: Sheppard's Irish Auction HouseOrganisation: Knocksaintlour House
