Inside Gwyneth Paltrow’s California home — now available to rent on Airbnb

Lovers of luxury interiors and travel now have the chance to stay at Gwyneth Paltrow’s California guesthouse, as she teams up with Airbnb to “make the world feel a little less lonely”.

In an Instagram post, the actress and founder of wellness and lifestyle brand Goop, wrote: “Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented.

“@airbnb had the brilliant idea of doing something to make the world a little less lonely, which is why I’m inviting you to come stay at my Montecito guesthouse for a night.”

The lucky guests have the chance to take a dip in the pool (Airbnb/PA)

She continued by adding that she hopes the experience will allow those who stay at her Californian pad to find “connections and commonalities” with her.

The bathroom will also be well-stocked with some of the most popular items from Goop, with Paltrow adding: “Your skin is going to be better when you leave than when you came.”

Other features include a guided transcendental meditation session and a spa day, which promises to leave guests feeling as relaxed as possible.

The bathroom will be well-stoked with Goop products (Airbnb)

A video of Paltrow taking viewers on a tour of her abode accompanied the post, in which she highlighted key assets, including the pool and wood-burning fireplace, and said: “You can come and have a zen moment with lots of light and fresh air.

“Another amazing thing we can do when you come and stay is we could have a little chef’s dinner together in our wine room. You can select whatever bottle of wine you like and we can have a fantastic, cosy dinner, with your guest and my husband,” she added.

Those who stay at the guesthouse can expect to be treated with wine when they have dinner there (Airbnb)

In the video, Brian Chesky, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Airbnb, sold the house even further by saying: “I’ve seen a lot of homes, but I think that this is one of the best I’ve ever seen, for sure.”

There is lots of green space (Airbnb)

“That would be a dream come true” and “I love this! OK, booking soon” were some of the comments left for the businesswoman and Hollywood starlet.

The one-night stay at the guesthouse on Saturday, September 9, can be booked on airbnb.com/goop, on Tuesday, August 15, at 6pm BST.