Peter Dowdall: Why sunflowers shine in our autumn gardens

The sunflower, the national flower of Ukraine and a plant that has come to symbolise solidarity with that country’s struggles, is such a cheerful and beautiful flower in the August garden.

A species of helianthus, the bright yellow H. annuus produces those iconic blooms and towering stalks. This is a plant that has been captivating gardeners for centuries.

Beyond their aesthetic beauty and their rich symbolism, sunflowers also offer numerous benefits that make them a must-have addition to any garden.

One of their most important attributes is that sunflowers attract pollinators. They are a magnet, in particular, for bees and

butterflies. Their nectar-rich blooms and masses of pollen act as a food source supporting the survival of these essential creatures.

Sunflowers are a valuable food source for humans too — their flowers, once pollinated, produce edible seeds that are both delicious and full of nutrients. Sunflower seeds are a good source of healthy fats, protein, and essential minerals.

You can harvest the seeds once the flower heads mature and use them in your own kitchen in salads, or you could be generous and feed them to the birds in feeders.

The seeds and oil of sunflowers are

associated with numerous health benefits, including anti-inflammatory properties.

The seeds are rich in antioxidants such as vitamin E and selenium along with essential nutrients which can contribute to our overall health and wellbeing.

It is said that sunflower oil can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease as part of a balanced diet and as the seeds are rich in vitamin E it is also, often used to moisturise and nourish the skin.

Read More Peter Dowdall: Use natural balance to keep greenflies and other aphids in check

One of the most striking features of sunflowers in the garden is their height. Some varieties can grow up to 12 feet tall, providing a dramatic focal point in your garden.

The sturdy stalks and large leaves of sunflowers lend a sense of structure to the garden and for the kids, it’s essential for them to know that there may be a giant castle up at the top and Jack may well be found inside — along with geese laying golden eggs.

Obviously enough, they thrive in full sun and well-drained soil but can tolerate a range of soil conditions. Whether you have a small urban space, a cottage-style garden, or a sprawling rural property, sunflowers will suit you.

These plants are incredibly easy to grow and require minimal maintenance — the most challenging element is to stake them as quickly as they grow.

Synonymous as the genus is with that one species which we all know and love as the sunflower, it may surprise you to learn that there are as many as 70 species of helianthus and many varieties and cultivars.

Some of the best to keep an eye out for are Helianthus Lemon Queen is a perennial variety, known for its beautiful lemon-yellow flowers that bloom from mid-summer to early autumn. Lemon Queen grows to a height of about two metres and as it grows, it develops numerous branching stems filled with stunning blooms.

Its bright and cheerful flowers attract bees, butterflies, and other pollinators.

It’s a hardy and low-maintenance perennial that thrives in full sun and well-drained soil.

Native to North America, Helianthus maximiliani is a tall and elegant perennial sunflower that can reach heights of up to 2.5 metres, a real statement piece in the garden. It produces masses of golden-yellow, daisy-like flowers with a very dark centre, creating a strong contrast in the late summer and early autumn. This species is drought-tolerant once established and the flowers are very long lasting on the plant.

For those with a smaller garden or wishing to grow in pots, the beautifully named, Happy Days is a compact perennial sunflower variety that reaches a height of about 1m-1.2m.

It produces numerous golden-yellow flowers with dark centres from mid-summer onwards. The plant forms a bushy clump with sturdy stems, making it relativelylow maintenance in terms of staking and wind resistance.

As the name suggests, Helianthus Autumn Beauty is a variety that offers a stunning array of colours, adding a touch of autumnal splendour to your garden.

This is an annual variety, which means you will have to collect seeds for more plants next year and it produces medium-sized flowers in shades of yellow, orange, red, and bronze.

Autumn Beauty is renowned for its long blooming season, extending well into the autumn, ensuring a vibrant garden until late in the year.

The sight of helianthus swaying in the breeze can instantly brighten your day and by planting any of the helianthus in your garden, you can benefit from the myriad health benefits and you can pat yourself on the back for helping the pollinators and promoting a healthy ecosystem.