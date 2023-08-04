Peter Dowdall: Why sunflowers shine in our autumn gardens

You can harvest the seeds once the flower heads mature and use them in your own kitchen in salads, or you could be generous and feed them to the birds in feeders.
It’s a hardy and low-maintenance perennial that thrives in full sun and well-drained soil.
It produces numerous golden-yellow flowers with dark centres from mid-summer onwards. The plant forms a bushy clump with sturdy stems, making it relativelylow maintenance in terms of staking and wind resistance.
- Got a gardening question for Peter Dowdall? Email gardenquestions@examiner.ie