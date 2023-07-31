Garden Q&A: Should I use peat moss or non-peat compost?

Garden Q&A: Should I use peat moss or non-peat compost?

It's not so much when we do or don't use peat, it's more a case of what is the best peat substitute, says Peter Dowdall. File pictures

Mon, 31 Jul, 2023 - 20:00
Peter Dowdall

Can you advise me as to when I should use non-peat compost as opposed to peat moss?

 

ANSWER

Now that’s putting it up to me as a question! It’s not so much when we do and don't use peat — it's more a case of what is the best peat substitute.

I know that harvesting peat for use in horticulture has either stopped or is stopping but I think as gardeners we all need to stop using it straight away. 

The bogs need to be protected from further damage as they are critically important ecologically and in terms of carbon sequestration. 

Our bogs are important ecologically and in terms of carbon sequestration, says Peter Dowdall. 
Our bogs are important ecologically and in terms of carbon sequestration, says Peter Dowdall. 

The challenge is what replaces it, as the benefits of peat in terms of soil texture and structure are immense. 

I remember, back in the last century, when in college, being involved in a trial of peat replacement materials. 

The results varied but none of the options came anywhere close to peat in terms of a growing medium.

So, part of my answer is simple: We need to stop using peat anywhere unless it is recycled or re-used — but the other part of the answer is far from simple, what to replace it with? 

I know there are many substitute and peat-free products on the market — and some are better than others. 

The best advice I can give for now is to make your own compost using a good mixture of materials to produce a crumbly textured, nutrient-rich compost.

