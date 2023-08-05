Affordable Irish art in the frame at Morgan O'Driscoll's online sale

A still life by the noted Limerick-based botanical artist Geraldine M O'Brien and an arresting 1970 lithograph of Noisiu — lover of Deirdre of the Sorrows of Celtic mythology — by Louis le Brocquy are among the works at Morgan O'Driscoll's current off-the-wall online Irish art auction.
The sale on the evening of Tuesday, August 8, is hard on the heels of a successful auction by Morgan O'Driscoll last Monday. This time around the offerings are more affordable.
The le Brocquy is a lithograph, number 46 from an edition of 70, and is estimated at €1,500-€2,500.
Though Geraldine O'Brien was a celebrated and popular artist her work remains affordable.
Still Life: Vase of Flowers is estimated at just €700-€1,000. With a selection from Arthur Maderson and Graham Knuttel to Michael Hales and Annemarie Bourke, this big sale has something to suit everyone's taste.
The catalogue is online.