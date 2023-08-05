Affordable Irish art in the frame at Morgan O'Driscoll's online sale

A still life by Limerick botanical artist Geraldine M O'Brien and a 1970 lithograph by Louis le Brocquy up for auction
Affordable Irish art in the frame at Morgan O'Driscoll's online sale
Sat, 05 Aug, 2023 - 01:39
Des O’Sullivan

A still life by the noted Limerick-based botanical artist Geraldine M O'Brien and an arresting 1970 lithograph of Noisiu — lover of Deirdre of the Sorrows of Celtic mythology — by Louis le Brocquy are among the works at Morgan O'Driscoll's current off-the-wall online Irish art auction.

The sale on the evening of Tuesday, August 8, is hard on the heels of a successful auction by Morgan O'Driscoll last Monday. This time around the offerings are more affordable. 

Noisiu (1970) by Louis le Brocquy at Morgan O'Driscoll.
The le Brocquy is a lithograph, number 46 from an edition of 70, and is estimated at €1,500-€2,500. 

Though Geraldine O'Brien was a celebrated and popular artist her work remains affordable. 

Vase of Flowers by Geraldine O'Brien at Morgan O'Driscoll's online sale.
Still Life: Vase of Flowers is estimated at just €700-€1,000. With a selection from Arthur Maderson and Graham Knuttel to Michael Hales and Annemarie Bourke, this big sale has something to suit everyone's taste. 

The catalogue is online.

Read More

In the frame: Summer art sales need not break the bank

