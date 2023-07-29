Antiques: Bog oak, paintings, pistols, and collector's items

A unique collection of bog oak artefacts, a rare complete set of 1791 Views of the City of Dublin after James Malton, an 18th-century chinoiserie lacquered two-door cabinet on stand, a George II giltwood wall mirror and an important pair of percussion duelling pistols by HW Mortimer, London, are among the top lots at Fonsie Mealys three-day sale in Castlecomer next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (August 1, 2 and 3).

This auction is brimful of interest and offers a diverse and eclectic selection of 1,292 lots of antiques and collectibles. There is antique furniture, paintings, Irish and international art, silver, plate, militaria from a private collection in Northern Ireland, jewellery, ceramics, clocks, glassware, carpets, garden furniture, advertising signs and other collectibles.

The Irish George IV secretaire for sale at Fonsie Mealy.

Among them is an Irish George IV mahogany breakfront secretaire, possibly made in Cork, which came from the Presentation order at Blackrock, Cork. It is complete with an ornate reeded pediment, four glazed doors on a breakfront base with a rope edge, a frieze drawer and a lower frieze drawer with secretaire. The estimate is €2,000-€3,000.

Rainbow No. 5 is the title of a Patrick Scott tapestry with V'soske Joyce label commissioned for the Kilkenny Design Centre. It is one of two tapestries by the late artist in the sale commissioned by Kilkenny Design.

Rainbow No. 5 by Patrick Scott.

Each is estimated at €1,500-€2,000.

One of the more unusual lots is a collection of 108 rare Irish bog oak artefacts by Cornelius Goggin (1850-1914) and other carvers. There is a jewellery casket, a two-panel tea caddy, a book slide, candlesticks, an Irish round tower, boxes, photograph frames and harps all profusely carved.

The lot is estimated at €8,000-€12,000, as is the Chinoiserie cabinet and the George II mirror mentioned above.

The most expensively estimated lot is the complete set of 24 engraved plates of Dublin views after James Malton (€10,000-€15,000). A selection of signed prints by L.S. Lowery, Paul Henry and James Humbert Craig will be available at more affordable estimates.

A fine pair of early 19th-century Cork water jugs by The Terrace Glassworks which operated for more than 200 years at South Terrace in the city centre have a hobnailed centre panel and partially serrated edges. The estimate is €250-€350.

A c1689 portrait of Sir Maurice Eustace, Lord Chancellor of Ireland after the Restoration of Charles II who gave his name to Eustace Street in Dublin city centre, is from the circle of James Gandy and estimated at €4,000-€6,000.

A polychrome mask from Papua New Guinea at Fonsie Mealy's sale.

A rarity of a different sort is a polychrome mask from Papua, New Guinea, probably Sepik River (€200-€300). This is one of a number of lots of ethnographic art.

The militaria section includes pistols, swords of various types, spears, daggers, pikeheads, bayonets, sabres and even a percussion pocket knife pistol. The top lot is the cased pair of duelling pistols by Mortimer (€6,000-€8,000).

There is a selection of clocks, garnitures and longcase clocks, lot 726 is a six-tier Delft tulipiere of pyramid form (€800-€1,200) and the sale offers a collection of Chinese cloisonne ware.

Among numerous lots of interest is a solid silver limited edition Christ of St. John of the Cross by Salvador Dali (€3,000-€5,000), a 16th century Spanish School carved polychrome and parcel gilt of St Michael and the Devil (€4,000-€6,000), an Irish sofa table by Williams and Gibton with lion paw feet (€800-€1,500), a set of 24 19th-century dining chairs from the Presentation Order, Blackrock, Cork (€2,500-€3,200) and a massive composition sandstone urn (€1,500-€2,500).

The catalogue is online and the auction will be on view in Castlecomer from 1pm to 6pm on Sunday, July 30, and from 10.30am to 6pm next Monday, July 31.