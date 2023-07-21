Garden Digest: Events to help you enjoy your room outside

- Why not join the many Irish Specialist Nurseries Association (ISNA) members for the annual ISNA plant fair which takes place in Farmleigh House & Gardens, Phoenix Park, Dublin, on August 6? There will be herbaceous perennials, shrubs and trees and garden paraphernalia on offer. The show runs from 10am to 5pm.
- On Saturday and Sunday, July 22 and 23, Innishannon, Cork, will host its sixth Gardens and Gallerie event. This year, 12 gardens and six art exhibitions have been organised, with some venues hosting both. Cor Castle and the restored gardens of what was once The Old Riverbank Hotel, now a private residence, will be open. Minibuses courtesy of Local Link will link venues. Come to the Innishannon Parish Hall where it all begins.
- Owenabue Garden and Flower Club, Carrigaline, will host an Evening Garden Walk with refreshments at Rosarie and Oliver O’Leary’s Garden, Reagrove, Minane Bridge, Co Cork, P17 X379, on Monday, July 24, at 7.30pm. Meet at the band hall beside the grotto/Catholic church in Carrigaline at 7pm, or at the church car park, Minane Bridge, at 7.15pm to carpool and get directions. Entry, €7 each.
- The gardening paradise of County Carlow opens its garden and castle gates for the Carlow Garden Festival. This annual festival, organised by Carlow Garden Trail, takes place from Saturday, July 29, until Saturday, August 5. Now in its 21st year, this week-long event will see 18 acclaimed gardeners and garden designers from Ireland and the UK deliver an inviting range of events that includes specialist talks, garden tours and workshops. Long-table suppers, afternoon tea and evening meals along the Carlow Garden Trail are part of this mouth-watering mix. For information and booking see
www.carlowgardentrail.com.
- Got an item for Garden Digest or like to see your garden club notes feature? Email gardening@examiner.ie