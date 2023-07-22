Works by Andy Warhol, Man Ray, and Yousuf Karsh in Dublin

A blockbuster exhibition of Andy Warhol's paintings, prints, photographs, films and installations opens at the Hugh Lane Gallery in Dublin in October and will run until next January.
Five years in the making it will include more than 250 works on loan from museums and private collections and from the Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh.
Work on show will range from iconic Campbell's Soup Cans, Flowers, Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, Jackie Kennedy and Chairman Mao to self-portraits, skulls, electric chairs and avant-garde films along with his immersive Silver Clouds sculpture.
Warhol's Shot Sage Blue Marilyn became the most expensive 20th-century artwork ever sold at auction when it made $195 million (€173,483,700) at Christie's in New York last year.
Meantime, the work of major international photographers is on view at Influence and Identity, a show of 20th-century portrait photography from the Bank of America Collection at IMMA, the Irish Museum of Modern Art, until October 8.
Among those featured are Edward Steichen, Man Ray, Yousuf Karsh, Richard Avedon, Lee Friedlander, Berenice Abbott, Anthony Armstrong-Jones, Henri Cartier-Bresson and Barbara Bloom.