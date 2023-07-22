Antiques: Fabergé frogs and vintage views in the frame 

There is much more to an album of old photographs than an album of old photographs.

It is too easy nowadays to overlook the technical difficulties and arduous processes faced by picture pioneers. Our late 19th-century photographers captured a long-vanished utterly different Ireland — unspoilt by pollution, unworried about global warming and artificial intelligence — with great skill and determination.

Photographers had to carry a great deal of heavy equipment with them into the field.

The film they used retained its light sensitivity only when wet. A heavy glass plate needed to be coated, exposed and developed immediately in a single sequence. The idea of having a phone (what is that?) in your pocket to take photographs and videos at the drop of a hat was beyond what could then have been imagined.

Vintage views of the Lakes of Killarney from well over a century ago at Hegarty's.

Those far-off days are recalled in an interesting album of vintage photographs from c1865-1914 at Hegarty's summer live online auction in Bandon on the evening of Tuesday, July 25. Estimated at just €80-€100 it contains vintage images of Irish and British buildings, castles, beauty spots and sights of interest.

They were mostly taken by Robert French, chief photographer at William Lawrence Photographic Studios of Dublin, creators of the famous Lawrence Collection now held at the National Library of Ireland. In the late 1870s William Lawrence sought out Robert French to photograph topographical work.

A still life by Martin Stone at Hegarty's in Bandon.

French provided up-to-date views to Lawrence for 35 years, sold in agencies throughout Ireland. In the period from 1880-1910 the firm dominated photography in Ireland.

More than 300 lots of silver, furniture, art and jewellery will come under the hammer at Hegarty's.

A carved agate Fabergé frog at Hegarty's.

Among the most expensively estimated are a lady's gold Rolex wristwatch and a gem-set carved agate frog attributed to Fabergé.

Complete with gold mounted purple gem set eyes it is in a fitted Fabergé case with matching inventory number, Imperial stamp and marked Fabergé, St Petersburg, Moscow, Odessa. These tiny figures — this one just five centimetres wide and two centimetres high — were born of Fabergé's love for Japanese netsuke. He maintained an extensive collection of them.

A neatly sized 19th-century Chippendale-style desk.

Neatly-sized antique furniture is usually a draw and this sale offers a 19th-century Chippendale-style kneehole desk/chest with a serpentine top, canted corners, a brush slide and ample storage in tip-top condition. There should be some interest too in an Irish mahogany sideboard which dates to the late 19th century.

The silver section includes an 18th-century Irish silver salver with the date mark for 1774 and a JL makers mark and an early 20th-century Birmingham silver trinket box.

The catalogue is online and the sale gets underway at 6pm on Tuesday. Hegarty's will follow this with a timed online auction closing on July 30.