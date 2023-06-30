Painting with link to Ireland's history at London Art Week

Full-length portrait of Anne, Viscountess Pollington, with her son John Charles by Sir Thomas Lawrence on show
Painting with link to Ireland's history at London Art Week

Portrait of Anne, Viscountess Pollington (later Countess of Mexborough), with her son John Charles (later fourth Earl of Mexborough) by Sir Thomas Lawrence.

Fri, 30 Jun, 2023 - 14:13
Des O’Sullivan

This full-length portrait of Anne, Viscountess Pollington (later Countess of Mexborough), with her son John Charles (later fourth Earl of Mexborough) by Sir Thomas Lawrence is on display at Moretti Fine Art, Duke Street, St James's, as part of London Art Week.

Anne was the eldest daughter of the politician Philip Yorke, third Earl of Hardwicke (1757-1834) who was Lord Lieutenant of Ireland in 1801. 

He served as the first Viceroy in Post-Union Ireland. 

The Earl of Mexborough remains a title in the peerage of Ireland. Sir Thomas Lawrence was the leading British portrait painter of the early 19th century. 

London Art Week is in full swing in various galleries around central London until Friday, July 7.

