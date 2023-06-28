Helen of Troy among the classic pieces turning heads in London 

From Helen of Troy and Aphrodite to Mozart and a suite of Louis XIV silver-mounted furniture, the London summer sales season will deliver some remarkable masterworks and classical pieces to the global market in the coming week.

On the market for the first time ever is a bust of Helen by Antonio Canova (1757-1822).

Given by Canova to Robert, Viscount Castlereagh (later the second Marquess of Londonderry) in recognition of his efforts to return works of art to Italy at the end of the Napoleonic Wars, it will be a highlight at Christie's Old Masters sale next Thursday, July 6.

Appreciation of Castlereagh, by Canova or anyone else, is out of the ordinary.

The marquess, who died by suicide in 1822, is not remembered kindly in Ireland as a result of the suppression of the 1798 Rebellion and the promotion of the Act of Union, or in England, where he supported repressive measures that linked him in public opinion to the Peterloo Massacre.

Inspired by that massacre, Shelley's Masque of Anarchy begins: "I met murder on the way, he had a mask like Castlereagh..."

A second-century AD Roman head of the Capitoline Aphrodite at Sotheby's.

A bust of Aphrodite, goddess of love, at Sotheby's sale of Master Sculpture from Four Millennia on Tuesday is unusual in that the head, neck and chest are all original. It was made in the Roman Empire in about the second century AD.

The bust rests on Italian polychrome stone draped shoulders which date to the 17th century.

Lifesize Roman representations of Aphrodite carved out of dark stone are extremely rare. The only other known example is at the Vatican.

A letter in German signed by Mozart at Christie's.

A dramatic 1782 letter by a 26-year-old Mozart to his close friend Baroness von Waldstatten declares that he will need to get married within two days to save his future wife from the scandal of being dragged out of his house by the police.

Constanze was known to be cohabiting under the same roof in Vienna as Mozart. This prompted her mother, Cäcilia Weber, to send in the police to reclaim her daughter and save her reputation.

The only solution Mozart could come up with was to marry her the same day or the next and marry they did, on August 4, 1782. It comes up at Christie's Exceptional Sale on Thursday.

Read More So many highlights to tempt art fans in London this summer

A c1670 suite of Louis XIV furniture comprising a table and a pair of torchères at Sotheby's Treasures sale next Wednesday is thought likely to be the only surviving examples of the silver furnishings produced in the second half of the 17th century by the silversmiths of the Louvre and Gobelins workshops.

The ensemble displayed in the King's Grand Appartement at Versaille comprised 20 tons of solid silver. In 1689-90 Louis XIV decreed all silver should be sent to the Royal Mint to fund France's fight in the Nine Years' War.

Nearly all but the most modest items or those that had already left France were melted down.

Alabaster portrait of Charles V at Sotheby's.

A carved alabaster portrait of the Holy Roman Emperor Charles V (1500-1558), the most famous and celebrated of Europe's Hapsburg rulers, demonstrates idiosyncrasies like the huge Hapsburg underbite.

Lifetime portraits of Charles V in private hands are rare, most exist in museums.

Next week's sales will offer a trove of numerous museum-quality works from paintings and drawings by Old Masters to furniture, decorative objects, books, manuscripts and letters.