Judy Gilroy: 'If we get organised we spend more time enjoying our space'

I hadn't really thought about this, but good fridge storage means being able to see exactly what you have, so there’s less food waste and more focused supermarket shopping.
“I was still working during covid doing fashion on Ireland AM with mannequins rather than models,” she says, “but I started doing home hacks on my Instagram and really saw that people were just as interested in my house as the dresses I was showing.”
“I find it’s really helped me. It cuts down on waste. If you can see what you have, you buy less.”
Judy assures me they’re food-safe, BPA-free and recyclable should you ever decide to dispose of them, but versatility and multi-function make future disposal unlikely.
At the moment, I have the happy dilemma of deciding whether I put them in the under-sink cupboard or in the bathroom for makeup.
Typically, storage purchase is motivated by necessity, but this collection’s combination of practicality, versatility and style offers gift-giving potential.
- Instagram.com/judygilroy/?hl=en
- Instagram.com/clossyco/
- clossy.co/