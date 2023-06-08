Cork artist Cora Murphy is in the frame for summer this weekend

Sunshine is proving quite the muse for Cork artist Cora Murphy.

And it's reminding her — a little — of where it all began as she dabs brushstrokes onto fresh canvases set up on easels outdoors.

"I am loving the sun — I am actually painting a new collection from the garden of my new house," she says.

Cora Murphy at work in the garden. Picture: Ian Walsh

In a former life, Cora worked in corporate consultancy in London.

But it was a stint on a sun-soaked isle at the other side of the world that launched her career as an artist.

That was almost two decades ago, and it all came about almost, she says, by “complete accident”. “I was living on this idyllic island in New Zealand, house-sitting, in 2004," says Cora.

"I hadn’t painted since I was a child, but suddenly, I found it was this language in which I could express myself."

Now an established contemporary landscape oil painter, Cora's

Art in context: Cora Murph's work To The Ends Of The Earth, in Rob Hennessey's renovated Victorian home in Glenbrook, Cork. Picture: Celeste Burdon

pieces are snapped up by homeowners, in particular, who want to add vibrancy to their living spaces.

And this weekend Cora is "flinging open" the doors of her city-centre studio at 28a Henry Street ("close to the Mercy Hospital and opposite Corbett’s Tyre Centre" as she describes it) for a special "clearout" sale.

The event, this Saturday, June 10, from 10am to 5pm, will help Cora prepare for her move across town to her “new digs” in Douglas Street later this year, she adds.

“I’m holding it to clear the decks, to downsize and make space," says the artist. “It’s a bit of a clearout ahead of our move across town later this year, and all art is priced to sell from €99.”

Cora purchased the Douglas Street property, Number 42, in May last year.

“It used to be a shop, owned by a great woman called Mary Lynch, who lived above the business with her family,” she says.

Cora Murphy at work in the garden. Picture: Ian Walsh

Carlow native-turned-Corkonian Cora lives in Blackpool and has worked till now from her studio in Henry Street.

After many years of struggling to find a home and workspace in the city, she bought the building last year.

“I am so relieved to have found my home in Cork. As is well documented, finding secure, permanent housing and workspace is beyond challenging — it is terrifying.

"I was increasingly worried about it as I was getting older,” she says.

“I was sure I would have to leave town and start again somewhere very remote.”

Cora Murphy at 42 Douglas Street. Picture: Celeste Burdon

Buying in Douglas Street felt “guided”, adds Cora. “I am so happy to be here. It really is a village in the heart of the city and my neighbours have been incredibly welcoming and kind,” she says.

At this Saturday's sale, you can expect to pick up framed pieces but also art rolled in tubes ready to transport anywhere in the world.

“For wedding season, these will make perfect gifts. I will be opening up the archive so there is literally something for everyone,” adds Cora.