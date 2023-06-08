Home Q&A: How to enjoy a summer barbecue safely

- Before you start, ensure the barbecue is in good working order.
- Find a place to set it up where the ground is flat, stable and away from sheds, fences, trees or overhanging shrubs, and not in a busy traffic path.
- Keep a bucket of sand or a small extinguisher close at hand, in case of emergencies.
- Using charcoal, cover the base of the barbecue — about 4cm to 5cm deep.
- Keep children away from the barbecue as you light it, and have a talk with younger ones about not going near the unit.
- Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for lighting your barbecue.
- If it’s windy, ensure the wind is blowing away from your cooking position.
- Don’t wear loose clothing, or anything that could dangle onto the flames.
- Don’t ever apply flammable accelerants, such as paraffin or petrol,
- Never leave the barbecue unattended and don’t try to move it while it is lit.
- When you’ve finished cooking, don’t try to move the barbecue until it has cooled down completely. Empty good ashes onto garden soil or the compost heap.
- Be extremely vigilant where very young children are concerned.