Home Q&A: How to enjoy a summer barbecue safely

To ensure everyone stays safe when you're barbecuing, first set up the cooking device correctly. Here is a safety checklist 
Thu, 08 Jun, 2023 - 15:17
Kya deLongchamps

  • Before you start, ensure the barbecue is in good working order.
  • Find a place to set it up where the ground is flat, stable and away from sheds, fences, trees or overhanging shrubs, and not in a busy traffic path.
  • Keep a bucket of sand or a small extinguisher close at hand, in case of emergencies.
  • Using charcoal, cover the base of the barbecue — about 4cm to 5cm deep.
  • Keep children away from the barbecue as you light it, and have a talk with younger ones about not going near the unit. 
  • Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for lighting your barbecue.
  • If it’s windy, ensure the wind is blowing away from your cooking position.
  • Don’t wear loose clothing, or anything that could dangle onto the flames.
  • Don’t ever apply flammable accelerants, such as paraffin or petrol,
  • Never leave the barbecue unattended and don’t try to move it while it is lit.
  • When you’ve finished cooking, don’t try to move the barbecue until it has cooled down completely. Empty good ashes onto garden soil or the compost heap.
  • Be extremely vigilant where very young children are concerned. 

