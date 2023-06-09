Garden Digest: Events to help you to enjoy your room outside

Check out all the garden visits, tours, talks, events, campaigns and online resources
Garden Digest: Events to help you to enjoy your room outside

Maddie and Billie O’Callaghan getting inspiration from just some of the many children’s books on art and creativity in Tory Top Library’s garden in advance of Cruinniú na nÓg this weekend where over 40 free events for young people will take place in Cork. See www.corkcity.ie/cnn. Picture: Clare Keogh

Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 22:01

  • Two open garden events will be held this month in aid of Marymount Hospice. If you can’t make it to an open garden but would like to make a donation, you can visit their website
  • On Sunday, June 11, open gardens will be held by Noel O’Keeffe and Anthony Barry at The Rock in Carrigtwohill (T45V089 and T45KN61 respectively) from 11am to 5pm.
  • On Sunday, June 18, an open garden will be held by Mike and B Fitzgerald at the Old Rectory, TempleBreedy Gardens (near Fennell’s Bay), in Crosshaven from 11am to 5pm.
  • An open garden and plant sale event will be held at the residence of Eithne Howard at “Seamount”, Currabinny Road, Carrigaline, Co. Cork, on Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11. Admission is €7 and includes light refreshments. Proceeds of Saturday’s admission will go to the 55th Cork Scout Group who are providing home baking and teas and coffees while proceeds of Sunday’s admission and the plant sale will go to Cystic Fibrosis.
  • Kanturk Flower and Garden Club will host its annual outing on Sunday, June 11, visiting three gardens in Limerick: Sheila Kelly's garden in Newcastlewest, Knockpatrick Garden in Foynes, and Coolwater Garden in Fedamore. The outing will also visit Clarenbridge Garden Centre, with evening meal at The Woodlands Hotel in Adare. Everyone is welcome, contact Bridget on 087-9086904 or Marie at the Sports Shop, Strand Street, Kanturk, to book your place.
  • Cobh Flower and Horticulture Club will hold its next meeting in Cobh Community Centre on Monday, June 12, at 7pm. There will be garden talks by two members. There will also be a floral demonstration by a club member.

    Got an item for Garden Digest? Email gardening@examiner.ie

