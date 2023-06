The timely summer sunshine has us all in good form — and in the mood to get the interiors season started on a high with dopamine brights.

Here at Irish Examiner Home, we’re batting our eyelashes under our shades and casting longing looks at colours that add zest and zing and that make our living spaces sing, as seen in the DFS Tub accent chair in teal velvet, €449.

The Happy washbag, €9.99, Homesense and TK Maxx.

Never say no to any trend that’ll lift the spirits, I say.

This happy-hued vibe encourages us to inject a dose of joy into our rooms by using jewel tones to make everyday essentials extra special.

Dopamine brights’ key shades — tangerine, red, turquoise, fuchsia, and cobalt — sit at the bold end of the colour spectrum, turning just about any item into a statement piece.

Whether your thing is “bold blues or radiant reds”, the idea is to help you to create a feelgood home this summer — that’s how Lou Petersen, head of design at DFS, puts it as she explains the thought process behind the look.

As for how to achieve the dopamine brights trend?

“This uplifting look calls for an equally bubbly sofa — voluptuously shaped and bursting with fun,” according to Lou.

“The unexpected benefit of living in full colour is that bold, bright decor works brilliantly in compact spaces.” And it’s not just for the catwalk — use colour blocking to divide a space into zones, effectively turning one room into many, adds Lou.

“Our new Bellissima range is perfect for achieving this vibrant look, featuring playful, enlarged quilting detail and striking boxy silhouette,” she says.

“To make a statement, go for a vibrant shade such as pumpkin, then pair with monochromatic accessories and punchy cobalt blue cushions and throws, to nail the colour-blocking trend.”

SHARE JOY

Thinking happy thoughts is a bit of a theme right now in the decor scene. And we’re love, love, loving it.

Bombay Duck collection, Homesense and TK Maxx.

The limited-edition Bombay Duck charity range in TK Maxx and Homesense stores across Ireland is on the money — and speaking of which, good to see that at least €2 from the sale of each cool product will go directly to Enable Ireland for vital supports for children and young people with disabilities in Ireland.

Again, colour, colour, and more colour is a selling point.

Can’t have enough gorgeous colour when you want to boost the happiness factor.

The range features vibrant cushion covers, incense and candles, as well as beach towels, beach bags, and washbags — all the essentials for the season, basically.

The Chill cushion, Homesense and TK Maxx, €26.99.

What caught our eye was the fab cushion complete with instruction to “chill” (€26.99) — really, wouldn’t this find a place on any sofa?!

And for the bathroom or suitcase — welcome to the “happy” washbag (€9.99), even more joyful after you've stowed all your favourite lotions and potions inside.