Art & Antique Digest: East Cork hosts art and sculpture fair

Salvador Dali, Andy Warhol, Damien Hirst and Francis Bacon are among the artists featured at Art and Soul at the five-star Castlemartyr resort this weekend.

The international art and sculpture fair by Gormley's features 80 large pieces of outdoor sculpture and installations set throughout the 220-acre grounds plus 100 artworks on display in the hotel from Saturday, May 27, until June 18.

Irish sculptors Patrick O’Reilly, Ian Pollock, Bob Quinn, Sandra Bell, Eamonn Ceannt, John Fitzgerald, Anthony Scott and Orla De Brí are among the line-up at the east Cork exhibition.

Freedom from the Treadmill by Patrick O'Reilly.

Freedom from the Treadmill, by Patrick O'Reilly, priced at €75,000, pictured, is one of the sculptures that will feature.

All artworks will be on sale at prices from €1,000 to €450,000.

This is the eighth edition of this event by Gormleys and the first to be held south of Dublin.

ANTIQUE AUCTIONS

Antique furniture, including a Killarney wood writing slope, a 19th-century boulle centre table and a Regency chest of drawers, art from Banksy to Graham Knuttel, books and collectibles including vinyl LPs and a vintage valve radio will feature at Aidan Foley's sale in Doneraile today (May 27).

The auction features the estate of the late Archdeacon Gerard Casey and gets underway at 2pm. The catalogue with 471 lots is online.

Two sets of Cork 11-bar chairs and an Irish Georgian mahogany dining table will lead the Lynes and Lynes auction in Carrigtwohill at 10am on May 27. The sale of 342 lots features the collection of the late Craig and Mary McKechnie of Rushbrookes and other lots.

Pawnbrokers' unredeemed pledges will feature in the auction by Matthews in Kells tomorrow. There will be 450 lots of jewellery, gold and silver and 253 lots of antique furniture and collectibles.

ONLINE ART SALE

An off-the-wall online sale of affordable Irish art by Morgan O'Driscoll runs until next Tuesday evening, May 30.

FRENCH CONNECTION

Meanwhile, Come on the Dawn by Jack B Yeats made a hammer price of €241,300 at Sotheby's Irish art sale in Paris. The sale total for this auction of 50 lots was €875,919.

The Three Moors by Sir John Lavery made €82,550, Gold Painting 36 by Patrick Scott made €76,200, The Road to Galway by Yeats made €57,150, A July Morn, Place du Tertre by Harry Kernoff made €50,800, A Blue Day in Autumn by William Leech made €44,450, An Indian Lady by Lavery made €38,100 and Ripples of Ulysses by Rowan Gillespie made €24,130.