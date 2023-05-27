Rare GAA medals and edition of Ulysses signed by James Joyce

Rare GAA medals, colonial watercolours inherited by the Day family in Co. Cork, a first 1873 edition of The Birds of Great Britain by John Gould from the Birr Castle Estate, George O'Reilly's collection of records signed by Bing Crosby, Nat King Cole, Roy Rogers and Frankie Laine and a 1936 first limited English edition of Ulysses signed by James Joyce are among the treasures at Fonsie Mealy's rare book and collectors sale next week.

A total of 1,136 lots will come under the hammer at two days of sales at the Talbot Hotel, Stillorgan, Dublin, next Tuesday and Wednesday.