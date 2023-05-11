Garden Digest: From Bloom to rare fairs to boost rooms outside

BORD BIA BLOOM

Bord Bia Bloom, Ireland’s festival of flowers, food and fun, returns to the Phoenix Park, Dublin, this June bank holiday weekend, June 1-5.

Expect a vibrant mix of thought-provoking show gardens, delicious local food, and entertainment.

This year Bord Bia has introduced a number of new features which will see some of Ireland’s tastiest food trucks and Grafton Street’s best buskers joining the festival lineup.

Tickets are on sale now on BordBiaBloom.com priced from €25 per person and two children under 16 can attend for free with every adult ticket purchased.

RARE AND SPECIAL PLANT FAIR

Borris House hosts its annual rare and special plant fair on Sunday, May 14, at Borris House in Co. Carlow.

There will be over 30 stalls of rare and unusual plants, a plant creche, porter service, and tea, coffee, cake and lunch.

Read More Peter Dowdall: All roads lead to Carlow for Rare and Special Plant Fair

Entry to the fair and garden, €7, entry to the fair, castle tour and garden, €12. Attendees can avail of free parking and free entry to Borris House.

CORK FLOWER CLUB

Cork Flower Club is meeting on Tuesday, May 16, at 7.30pm in Garryduff Sports Centre, Rochestown, Cork.

Geraldine McCarthy and Siobhan McInerney, both of whom are AOIFA demonstrators and judges, will give a demonstration titled “May Madness”. The demonstration will begin at 7.30pm sharp.

All welcome, visitors €10.

LECTURE

Cork Alpine Hardy Plant Society will host a lecture on Thursday, May 25, at 8pm in Northridge House, St Luke’s, Castle Road, Mahon, T12 H970.

Claire Beumer of Gortkelly Nurseries, Shinrone, Co. Offaly, will give a lecture entitled “A Garden Tapestry”, an exploration of unusual perennials and hard-to-find varieties for spring and summer gardens.

There will be plants for sale on the night. All welcome, visitors €10.

EVENING IN MACROOM

Macroom Flower & Garden Club will host its members’ social evening/garden visit on Friday, May 26.

The bus will depart Macroom at 4.30pm sharp. For further details and to secure a seat on the bus, contact the secretary on 087-9821708.

Got an item for Garden Digest? Email gardening@examiner.ie