Peter Dowdall: Spring colours symbolise renewed optimism

I mixed these with masses of Narcissus pueblo armeniacum and the paler blue muscari baby’s breath and I am overjoyed at how well the combination has worked out.
, the Easter rose, is another bright yellow stalwart at the moment. This is a plant that has perhaps fallen foul of trends and tastes over recent times, and you don’t see it planted that often anymore, but I remember when I started off in the world of gardening you would see it everywhere and still, visiting older gardens you will nearly always see a clump of it somewhere.
The simplicity of the tulip is what I love. As with so many beauties in the garden, it lasts for such a short time in flower — but it is oh-so-worth-it for that beautiful display each year.