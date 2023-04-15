Fascinating history behind contents sale from manor with Hollywood connection

An 18th-century lacquered two-door chinoiserie cabinet on stand, a still life attributed to Dutch animal painter Melchior d'Hondecoeter (1636-1695) and an oval Louis XVI table by Jean Pierre Dusautoy (1719-1800) are among the main lots at Fonsie Mealy's country house contents sale at Borleagh Manor near Gorey next Tuesday (April 18).

Check out our Sustainability and Climate Change Hub where you will find the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on this topic from across the various Irish Examiner topic desks and their team of specialist writers and columnists.

The auction, with 556 lots, offers a large selection of antique furniture, paintings, prints and collectibles. It is being conducted on behalf of the executors of the late Malachy McDaniel Stone and other important clients. The catalogue is online.

Borleagh Manor was acquired in 1771 by Henry Quin, President of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland. Generations of his family lived there for nearly 200 years. Hollywood actor Richard Green, immortalised for playing Robin Hood in the long-running TV series, bought it in 1963 and entertained many famous guests including Elizabeth Taylor, Cary Grant and Richard Burton.

A late 19th-century Irish elm brassbound military chest at Fonsie Mealy's sale at Borleagh Manor.

Greene became a noted horse breeder and master of the Wicklow hunt, In the 1980s Malachy McDaniel Stone bought it and bred sport horses including a number of RDS winners. He sold it to UK racehorse trainer Sue Bramall in 1998, bought it back from her in 2004 and lived there until his death in 2016. Borleagh has now been sold to Tara Studios and will become a film and TV production facility, with a number of studios to be built on the land.