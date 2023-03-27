Garden Q&A: How can I reduce the workload of weeding?

Mon, 27 Mar, 2023 - 13:20
Peter Dowdall

QUESTION

I was worn out from weeding last year and I’m not getting any younger! Is there anything that I can do this year to reduce the workload?

ANSWER

Some of us, myself included, enjoy weeding and find it quite therapeutic; however if that is not the therapy for you then help is at hand.

By applying a thick layer of mulch on the soil beneath your plants you will prevent new weeds from germinating. 

Sure, some seeds may blow into the mulch and germinate, but not in huge amounts. 

Do bear in mind that the soil needs to be clean before you put on a mulch — if there are roots of perennial weeds in the soil already such as grass, nettles, brambles and others, then these will grow through tarmac, never mind a layer of organic mulch. 

Any organic material can be used as a mulch: bark is the most common and this is available in several grades but you could also use well-rotted farmyard manure, mushroom compost, even your own homemade compost or leaf mould.

