Peter Dowdall: Create your own patch of the Med in the garden by planting lavender

How nice would that be? Well, we can’t obviously control the temperature and sunlight levels in our gardens, but we can manage the soil that the lavender grows in. Plant it in a soil that is either naturally free draining or else, a soil to which you have added plenty of horticultural grit, perlite or similar, to help keep it nice and open.
Lavandula angustifolia is most commonly referred to as English lavender, or common lavender, and it is the variety of angustifolia which produce the classic blue lavender flowers that we all think of when we visualize this plant.
It is a taller-growing species and less tolerant of very low temperatures.
To prevent lavenders from getting to that state, I prune regularly during the year.
