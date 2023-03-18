Interest remains huge as crowds gather in Limerick

Even when the weather outside is frightful one compensation of our world is that armed only with an internet connection it is possible to virtually view a huge selection of upcoming antiques, art and collectibles sales.

The virtual world has its advantages but no matter where in Ireland you happen to be local sales that can be easily got to and viewed readily are a significant draw.

There is no substitute for actual viewing. The thousands of people travelling to the national antique, art and vintage fair, an indoor event at Limerick Racecourse today and tomorrow, are a testament to the fact that, while the market is subject to its ups and downs, interest is huge.

Read More Medal from a Cork militia group amongst rarities on sale in Limerick

Auctions at Lynes and Lynes and Woodwards scheduled to take place next Saturday, March 25, will open for viewing today in Carrigtwohill and Cork city centre respectively.

A model of the Nellie Fleming of Youghal, lost with all hands in February 1936 at Lynes and Lynes.

With everything from Capuchin annuals, oak furniture from the old Fawcett's Hotel in Ballycotton which came to a house in Cork around 1949, a fine set of Cork 11-bar chairs and an English silver lidded jug inscribed in 1877 from Jane, Countess of Bantry and a model of the Nellie Fleming of Youghal, lost with all hands in 1936, the sale at Lynes and Lynes is redolent of Cork in days of yore.

There is more memorabilia in a silver salver by Egans of Cork inscribed: Presented to Henry St. J. Glynn on leaving Skibbereen by the members of the Choral Society, Nov. 1944". Each of these silver pieces is estimated at €500-€700.

19th century carved oak Black Forest sideboard at Lynes and Lynes.

A 19th-century carved oak Black Forest sideboard is estimated at €1,000-€1,500 and the selection of antique furniture at Lynes and Lynes is good. Most of it is fairly affordable.

Unusual collectibles include a pair of tractor seat stools, about 30 old stoneware beer bottles, 142 Parker biros in original cases emblazoned with logos from Aer Lingus, Ryanair, Black & Decker and many more companies and a 19th-century rocking horse in need of restoration.

There will be interest too in a collection of metal garden lamps by Harte, Wexford from a Cork city residence and six old framed photographs of Queenstown originally at Ballynoe House. Artworks include a painting of Annalong Harbour, Co. Down by Lillian Lucy Davidson.

At Woodwards the highlight is a set of Cork 11-bar chairs (€3,000-€4,000). There is a selection of affordable antique furniture like a William IV Mahogany lowboy, a Regency sofa table and a Georgian peat bucket (each €400-€500).

A pair of adjustable metal tractor stools at Lynes and Lynes,

Other pieces have estimates that are even smaller. An Edwardian walnut sewing table (€300-€400), a Louis XV bowfront chest (€200-€300), an Edwardian bonheur du jour (€200-€300). a Georgian bureau (€200-€300), a Regency walnut card table (€200-€300), a boulle bombe chest (€200-€300) and a Victorian dining table (€100-€200) are some examples of lots with value.

This sale offers a five-piece cast iron garden set and a Coalbrookdale cast iron garden bench as well as Waterford Crystal, mirrors and collectibles.